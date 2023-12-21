The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-3) will meet the Southern Miss Eagles (7-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Southern Miss vs. FGCU Game Information

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Domonique Davis: 19.9 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

19.9 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Melyia Grayson: 10.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Brikayla Gray: 7.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Lani Cornfield: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Morgan Sieper: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

FGCU Players to Watch

Uju Ezeudu: 13.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Ajulu Thatha: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Maddie Antenucci: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Catherine Cairns: 11 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofia Persson: 5.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

