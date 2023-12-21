Saints vs. Rams Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The New Orleans Saints (7-7) are 4-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Thursday, December 21, 2023 against the Los Angeles Rams (7-7). This contest has a point total of 44.5.
As the Rams prepare for this matchup against the Saints, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Saints take on the Rams, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights.
Saints vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rams (-4)
|44.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Rams (-4)
|44.5
|-190
|+160
New Orleans vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
Saints vs. Rams Betting Insights
- New Orleans has covered the spread four times in 14 games.
- The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs this season.
- Of 14 New Orleans games so far this year, four have hit the over.
- Los Angeles has a 7-5-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Rams have covered every time (2-0) as a 4-point favorite or greater this year.
- Los Angeles has gone over in six of its 14 games with a set total (42.9%).
