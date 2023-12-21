At SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, the Los Angeles Rams play the New Orleans Saints, starting at 8:15 PM ET. The Rams should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Rams are averaging 23.4 points per game on offense (ninth in NFL), and they rank 19th on the other side of the ball with 22.1 points allowed per game. With 334.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Saints rank 14th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 11th, allowing 311.9 total yards per contest.

Saints vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (-4) Under (44.5) Rams 25, Saints 18

Saints Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Saints.

New Orleans is 4-9-1 ATS this season.

The Saints have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

In 2023, four New Orleans games have hit the over.

Saints games average 41.3 total points, 3.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rams Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rams have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Los Angeles has covered seven times in 14 games with a spread this season.

The Rams have covered the spread when playing as at least 4-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

In Los Angeles' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The total for this game is 44.5, 0.2 points fewer than the average total in Rams games thus far this season.

Saints vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23.4 22.1 23 20.1 23.7 24.1 New Orleans 22.1 19.1 21.9 19.1 22.3 19

