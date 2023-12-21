The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) square off against the New Orleans Saints (7-7) at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 21, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Rams vs. Saints?

Game Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Rams favored by 3.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (7 points). Put your money on the Rams.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 66.4%.

The Rams have been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've gone 6-1 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -198 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Saints have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

New Orleans has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +164 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-3.5)



Los Angeles (-3.5) The Rams have covered the spread eight times in 14 games with a set spread.

In games it is played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Los Angeles has an ATS record of 3-1.

The Saints have covered the spread four times over 14 games with a set spread.

New Orleans is winless against the spread when it is 3.5-point underdogs or more (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45)



Under (45) These teams average 45.5 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 0.5 more than the total of 45.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 41.2 points per game, 3.8 less than the point total for this game.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Rams' 14 games with a set total.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Saints' 14 games with a set total.

Kyren Williams Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 115.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 95.3 8 19.2 3

Taysom Hill Receptions (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 13 26.7 4 17.9 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.