How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) after winning four straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Pelicans vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.9% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- New Orleans is 15-7 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.
- The 115.9 points per game the Pelicans record are only 3.8 more points than the Cavaliers give up (112.1).
- New Orleans has a 12-5 record when putting up more than 112.1 points.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Pelicans are scoring 3.0 more points per game (117.4) than they are in away games (114.4).
- In 2023-24, New Orleans is allowing 112.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 114.9.
- The Pelicans are draining 11.1 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than they're averaging in away games (11.4, 37.3%).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
|Cody Zeller
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Zion Williamson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|Questionable
|Illness
|Herbert Jones
|Questionable
|Illness
