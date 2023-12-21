The Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) meet the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. UAPB Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Marquesha Davis: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Snudda Collins: 11.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

UAPB Players to Watch

Zaay Green: 19.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jelissa Reese: 8.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Maori Davenport: 6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Coriah Beck: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Maya Peat: 8.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

