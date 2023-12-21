The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Perbix light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

Perbix is yet to score through 31 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Perbix has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:46 Home L 4-2

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.