Lightning vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 21
The Tampa Bay Lightning (15-13-5) host the Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Lightning have won three in a row at home.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Lightning have gone 5-5-0 in their past 10 games, totaling 31 goals while giving up 31 in that period. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (24.1%).
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's contest.
Lightning vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Lightning 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Lightning vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning are 15-13-5 overall and 2-5-7 in overtime contests.
- In the eight games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-5 record (good for 11 points).
- In the five games this season the Lightning recorded just one goal, they lost every time.
- Tampa Bay finished 0-4-2 in the six games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Lightning are 15-2-3 in the 20 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 33 points).
- In the 14 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 7-5-2 to register 16 points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Tampa Bay is 10-9-1 (21 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 5-4-4 to register 14 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|9th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|3.39
|8th
|28th
|3.48
|Goals Allowed
|2.61
|6th
|17th
|30.4
|Shots
|32.5
|8th
|18th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|29.5
|10th
|3rd
|30.19%
|Power Play %
|22.76%
|11th
|16th
|79.59%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.16%
|8th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.