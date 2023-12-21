The Tampa Bay Lightning (15-13-5) host the Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Lightning have won three in a row at home.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Lightning have gone 5-5-0 in their past 10 games, totaling 31 goals while giving up 31 in that period. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (24.1%).

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Thursday's contest.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Lightning 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-115)

Lightning (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 15-13-5 overall and 2-5-7 in overtime contests.

In the eight games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-5 record (good for 11 points).

In the five games this season the Lightning recorded just one goal, they lost every time.

Tampa Bay finished 0-4-2 in the six games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Lightning are 15-2-3 in the 20 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 33 points).

In the 14 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 7-5-2 to register 16 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Tampa Bay is 10-9-1 (21 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 5-4-4 to register 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 9th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.39 8th 28th 3.48 Goals Allowed 2.61 6th 17th 30.4 Shots 32.5 8th 18th 31 Shots Allowed 29.5 10th 3rd 30.19% Power Play % 22.76% 11th 16th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 83.16% 8th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.