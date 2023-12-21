Thursday's NHL lineup features an expected tight outing between the Tampa Bay Lightning (15-13-5) and the Vegas Golden Knights (21-7-5) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The Lightning are -115 on the moneyline to win against the Golden Knights (-105) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 16 of 33 games this season.

The Lightning have won 50.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (8-8).

This season the Golden Knights have five wins in the seven games in which they've been an underdog.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Tampa Bay is 8-8 (winning 50.0% of the time).

Vegas has a record of 5-2 in games when sportsbooks list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.4 3.10 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.10 3.10 7 24.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 7-3-0 6.1 4.10 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.10 2.90 11 26.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

