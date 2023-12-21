There is high school basketball competition in Jones County, Mississippi today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jones County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Jones High School at Greene County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21

7:30 PM CT on December 21 Location: Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Mendenhall High School at Northeast Jones High School