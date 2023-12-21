Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Harrison County, Mississippi? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Harrison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gautier High School at St. Patrick High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Biloxi, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George County High School at West Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Gulfport, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
