Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown when the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams come together in Week 16 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Foster Moreau score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Moreau has also contributed with 18 receptions for 164 yards and one TD. He's been targeted 21 times, producing 16.4 yards per game.

In one of eight games this season, Moreau has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Foster Moreau Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 5 @Patriots 1 1 6 1 Week 6 @Texans 4 4 33 0 Week 7 Jaguars 4 3 33 0 Week 9 Bears 1 1 23 0 Week 13 Lions 2 2 28 0 Week 14 Panthers 2 2 8 0 Week 15 Giants 5 3 13 0

