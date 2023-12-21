For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Erik Cernak a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Cernak stats and insights

Cernak is yet to score through 32 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.

Cernak has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Cernak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:59 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:39 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:02 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:09 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:27 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 4-2

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

