Brandon Hagel will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Prop bets for Hagel in that upcoming Lightning-Golden Knights matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Hagel vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Hagel has averaged 18:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Hagel has scored a goal in nine of 33 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hagel has a point in 19 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points eight times.

In 15 of 33 games this year, Hagel has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Hagel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

There is a 43.5% chance of Hagel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hagel Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+26) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 33 Games 2 28 Points 0 10 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.