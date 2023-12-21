Will Austin Watson Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 21?
Can we expect Austin Watson finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Watson stats and insights
- Watson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Watson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|6:24
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|4:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|4:01
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|5:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:46
|Home
|W 6-4
Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
