Can we expect Austin Watson finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Watson stats and insights

Watson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Watson has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 6:24 Away L 4-2 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:48 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 4:20 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 8-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 4:01 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 5:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:46 Home W 6-4

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

