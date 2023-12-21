Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Cirelli's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli's plus-minus this season, in 17:20 per game on the ice, is -6.

In seven of 32 games this year, Cirelli has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Cirelli has a point in 13 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 32 games this year, Cirelli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Cirelli hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 32 Games 2 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

