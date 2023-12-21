Alcorn State vs. George Washington December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will face the George Washington Revolutionaries (7-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Alcorn State vs. George Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Alcorn State Players to Watch
- James Bishop: 19.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maximus Edwards: 14.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Garrett Johnson: 13.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Darren Buchanan Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Babatunde Akingbola: 3.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.7 BLK
George Washington Players to Watch
Alcorn State vs. George Washington Stat Comparison
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|Alcorn State AVG
|Alcorn State Rank
|52nd
|82.1
|Points Scored
|69.1
|294th
|281st
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|85.1
|358th
|48th
|36.7
|Rebounds
|30.3
|301st
|345th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|236th
|61st
|9.0
|3pt Made
|5.0
|340th
|201st
|13.0
|Assists
|10.3
|340th
|301st
|13.7
|Turnovers
|9.6
|40th
