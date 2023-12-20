The Southern Miss Eagles (7-0) will play the Cleveland State Vikings (8-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Southern Miss vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Domonique Davis: 19.9 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

19.9 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Melyia Grayson: 10.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Brikayla Gray: 7.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Lani Cornfield: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Morgan Sieper: 8.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

