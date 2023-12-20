Wednesday's game features the Southern Miss Eagles (7-1) and the Cleveland State Vikings (9-2) matching up at Alico Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-66 win for Southern Miss according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on December 20.

In their last game on Sunday, the Eagles suffered a 69-67 loss to Memphis.

Southern Miss vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Southern Miss vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 68, Cleveland State 66

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Southern Miss Schedule Analysis

The Eagles notched their best win of the season on December 2, when they claimed a 61-59 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings.

Southern Miss has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Southern Miss is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Southern Miss 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Ole Miss (No. 65) on December 2

51-33 at home over Samford (No. 187) on November 25

77-60 at home over Akron (No. 249) on November 11

91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 276) on November 18

75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 300) on November 24

Southern Miss Leaders

Domonique Davis: 20.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

20.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 55.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Melyia Grayson: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 55.2 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 55.2 FG% Brikayla Gray: 7.6 PTS, 51.9 FG%

7.6 PTS, 51.9 FG% Lani Cornfield: 8.8 PTS, 45 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

8.8 PTS, 45 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Morgan Sieper: 7.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game with a +139 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (113th in college basketball) and give up 54 per contest (31st in college basketball).

