The Colorado State Rams (9-1) welcome in the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Fubo Sports US

Mississippi State vs. Colorado State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 20.8 more points per game (77.9) than the Rams give up (57.1).

Mississippi State is 11-1 when it scores more than 57.1 points.

Colorado State's record is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.9 points.

The Rams average 18.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow (57.2).

Colorado State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 57.2 points.

Mississippi State has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.

The Rams are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (36.2%).

The Bulldogs shoot 46.2% from the field, 11.9% higher than the Rams concede.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

17.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Jessika Carter: 15.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK, 50.8 FG%

15.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK, 50.8 FG% Debreasha Powe: 12 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (35-for-80)

12 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (35-for-80) Lauren Park-Lane: 9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 49.3 FG%

