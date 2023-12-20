Mississippi State vs. Colorado State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Moby Arena has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2) going head to head against the Colorado State Rams (9-1) at 7:30 PM ET (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-66 win for Mississippi State, so expect a tight matchup.
The Bulldogs won their last game 81-63 against Memphis on Sunday.
Mississippi State vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Mississippi State vs. Colorado State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 67, Colorado State 66
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 19, the Bulldogs took down the Belmont Bruins (No. 66 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-62.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Mississippi State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.
- The Rams have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Mississippi State is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.
Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 66) on November 19
- 81-78 over Clemson (No. 103) on November 24
- 102-58 over Tulsa (No. 117) on November 26
- 82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 118) on December 14
- 81-63 on the road over Memphis (No. 144) on December 17
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Jessika Carter: 15.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK, 50.8 FG%
- Debreasha Powe: 12 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (35-for-80)
- Lauren Park-Lane: 9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 49.3 FG%
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 20.7 points per game, with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.9 points per game (48th in college basketball) and give up 57.2 per contest (64th in college basketball).
