Jackson State vs. Gonzaga: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
The No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) are heavy, 26.5-point favorites against the Jackson State Tigers (4-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.
Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Spokane, Washington
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Gonzaga
|-26.5
|153.5
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- Jackson State has played three games this season that ended with a point total above 153.5 points.
- The average over/under for Jackson State's matchups this season is 148.2, 5.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, Jackson State has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.
- Jackson State has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-6-0 mark of Gonzaga.
Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 153.5
|% of Games Over 153.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Gonzaga
|2
|22.2%
|82.9
|151.5
|66.3
|145.8
|153.2
|Jackson State
|3
|33.3%
|68.6
|151.5
|79.5
|145.8
|146.9
Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends
- The Tigers score just 2.3 more points per game (68.6) than the Bulldogs allow (66.3).
- Jackson State has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Gonzaga
|3-6-0
|1-2
|3-6-0
|Jackson State
|4-5-0
|0-1
|6-3-0
Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Gonzaga
|Jackson State
|14-1
|Home Record
|7-2
|7-2
|Away Record
|6-14
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|2-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|11-7-0
|92.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.9
|84.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.5
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-11-0
