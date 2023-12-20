Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (8-1) versus the Jackson State Tigers (5-4) at Watsco Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-57 in favor of Miami (FL), who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Tigers head into this matchup after an 82-72 loss to Mississippi State on Thursday.

Jackson State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Jackson State vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 69, Jackson State 57

Other SWAC Predictions

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Tigers defeated the St. John's Red Storm 60-56 on November 25.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (two).

Jackson State 2023-24 Best Wins

60-56 over St. John's (NY) (No. 115) on November 25

63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 173) on November 20

Jackson State Leaders

Angel Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 44.1 FG% Miya Crump: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) TI'lan Boler: 9.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (7-for-35)

9.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (7-for-35) Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63 FG% Hayleigh Breland: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +111 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game, 115th in college basketball, and are allowing 59 per contest to rank 90th in college basketball.

