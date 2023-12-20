The Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-3) battle the Jackson State Tigers (4-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Gonzaga vs. Jackson State matchup in this article.

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gonzaga Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline BetMGM Gonzaga (-26.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Gonzaga (-25.5) 153.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jackson State vs. Gonzaga Betting Trends

Jackson State has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 26.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Gonzaga has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Bulldogs games have hit the over three out of nine times this season.

