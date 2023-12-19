Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilkinson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Wilkinson County, Mississippi, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Wilkinson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Port Gibson High School at Wilkinson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Woodville, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
