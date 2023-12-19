Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Washington County, Mississippi. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenville High School at Greenwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Greenwood, MS

Greenwood, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Hollandale Simmons High School at Thomas E Edwards Sr High School