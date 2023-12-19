Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Union County, Mississippi today? We have the information below.
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Okolona High School at West Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
