The Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 6.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Grizzlies 106

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 6.5)

Pelicans (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-11.1)

Pelicans (-11.1) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.0

The Pelicans' .593 ATS win percentage (16-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .360 mark (9-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (42.9%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, New Orleans does it more often (48.1% of the time) than Memphis (40%).

The Pelicans have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-5) this season, higher than the .125 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (2-14).

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans rank 12th in the NBA with 116 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 15th with 113.8 points allowed per contest.

New Orleans ranks 10th in the NBA with 44.7 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 19th with 44 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Pelicans are averaging 26.5 assists per game, which ranks them 10th in the NBA in 2023-24.

New Orleans is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

With 11.3 three-pointers per game, the Pelicans are 25th in the NBA. They have a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 18th in the league.

