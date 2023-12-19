Ole Miss vs. Troy: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (10-0) aim to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (5-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Ole Miss vs. Troy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ole Miss vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ole Miss vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Troy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-12.5)
|146.5
|-1000
|+625
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-12.5)
|146.5
|-1050
|+660
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Ole Miss vs. Troy Betting Trends
- Ole Miss has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Rebels games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.
- Troy has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- In the Trojans' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Ole Miss Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Ole Miss is 33rd in the country. It is far below that, 75th, according to computer rankings.
- The Rebels have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Ole Miss has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.