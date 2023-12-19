The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Mikhail Sergachev, take the ice Tuesday against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Sergachev's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

Sergachev's plus-minus this season, in 23:30 per game on the ice, is -16.

Sergachev has a goal in two of 32 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In 15 of 32 games this year, Sergachev has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 32 games this season, Sergachev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Sergachev goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 3 19 Points 2 2 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.