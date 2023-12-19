Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Marshall County, Mississippi is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Marshall County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holly Springs High School at Potts Camp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Potts Camp, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
HW Byers High School at Jumpertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Booneville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
