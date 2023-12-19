Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Marion County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Marion High School at Purvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Marion High School at Sumrall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Sumrall, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.