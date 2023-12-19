Bookmakers have set player props for Nikita Kucherov, Robert Thomas and others when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Blues Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 21:04 per game.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 16 0 2 2 6 at Oilers Dec. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 12 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Dec. 9 2 1 3 5 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 6

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Brayden Point has picked up 34 points (1.1 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 20 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 14 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Kraken Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 2

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Steven Stamkos' season total of 31 points has come from 15 goals and 16 assists.

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 14 4 0 4 7 at Canucks Dec. 12 0 0 0 5 at Kraken Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Thomas is one of the top offensive options for St. Louis with 32 points (1.1 per game), with 12 goals and 20 assists in 30 games (playing 20:40 per game).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 2 2 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 2 1 3 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 2 0 2 5

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Pavel Buchnevich has totaled 23 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 10 goals and 13 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Senators Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Red Wings Dec. 12 0 1 1 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 1 1 4

