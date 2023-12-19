Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leflore County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Leflore County, Mississippi today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Leflore County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Leflore County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Itta Bena, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Greenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
