High school basketball is on the schedule today in Itawamba County, Mississippi, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Itawamba County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Itawamba Agricultural High School at McAdory High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 19

9:00 AM CT on December 19 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooreville High School at Mantachie High School