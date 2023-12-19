Brayden Point will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Tampa Bay Lightning face the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Point are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brayden Point vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Point Season Stats Insights

Point has averaged 20:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

In 10 of 32 games this season Point has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Point has a point in 19 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Point has an assist in 14 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Point has an implied probability of 38.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Point going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 3 34 Points 6 14 Goals 4 20 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.