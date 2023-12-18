Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walthall County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Walthall County, Mississippi, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Walthall County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salem High School at Sumrall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Sumrall, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
