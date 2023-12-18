Southern Miss vs. Lamar: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 18
The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Miss vs. Lamar matchup in this article.
Southern Miss vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Miss vs. Lamar Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|Lamar Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Miss (-2.5)
|149.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Southern Miss (-2.5)
|149.5
|-146
|+122
Southern Miss vs. Lamar Betting Trends
- Southern Miss has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.
- Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this season.
- Lamar has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of eight times this year.
