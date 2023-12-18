How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) will welcome in the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Southern Miss vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.8% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- In games Southern Miss shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Cardinals are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 118th.
- The 68.6 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 9.5 fewer points than the Cardinals allow (78.1).
- Southern Miss is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.1 points.
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southern Miss is scoring 69.3 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as it is averaging away from home.
- Defensively the Golden Eagles have been better at home this season, ceding 56.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
- When playing at home, Southern Miss is draining three fewer three-pointers per game (4.5) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (21.4%) compared to on the road (38.5%).
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ UAB
|W 85-82
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 83-74
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 67-48
|The Legacy Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|12/23/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
