Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Pontotoc County, Mississippi today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pontotoc County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Pontotoc High School at Houston High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 18

4:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Houston, MS

Houston, MS Conference: 4A Region 2

4A Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Pontotoc High School at Potts Camp High School