The Texas A&M Aggies (9-1) look to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

  • The Delta Devils put up only 4.0 more points per game (53.1) than the Aggies give up (49.1).
  • Mississippi Valley State is 1-5 when it scores more than 49.1 points.
  • Texas A&M has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.1 points.
  • The Aggies score 11.2 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Delta Devils allow (84.0).
  • When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 0-3.
  • The Aggies shoot 41.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Delta Devils allow defensively.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

  • Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
  • Jaylia Reed: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (17-for-70)
  • Amberly Brown: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 27.1 FG%
  • Leah Turner: 5.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
  • Syann Holmes: 3.1 PTS, 29.4 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ UAB L 88-56 Bartow Arena
12/4/2023 @ New Mexico L 68-45 The Pit
12/12/2023 @ Ole Miss L 84-56 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/18/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
12/29/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium

