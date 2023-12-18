Monday's game features the Texas A&M Aggies (9-1) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) facing off at Reed Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-48 victory for heavily favored Texas A&M according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Delta Devils head into this contest following an 84-56 loss to Ole Miss on Tuesday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 82, Mississippi Valley State 48

Mississippi Valley State Schedule Analysis

The Delta Devils defeated the McNeese Cowgirls in an 85-82 win on November 16. It was their best victory of the season.

The Delta Devils have four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.

The Aggies have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

14.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Jaylia Reed: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (17-for-70)

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (17-for-70) Amberly Brown: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 27.1 FG%

6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 27.1 FG% Leah Turner: 5.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

5.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Syann Holmes: 3.1 PTS, 29.4 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights

The Delta Devils have a -309 scoring differential, falling short by 30.9 points per game. They're putting up 53.1 points per game, 334th in college basketball, and are allowing 84 per contest to rank 356th in college basketball.

