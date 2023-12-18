Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you reside in Harrison County, Mississippi and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harrison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pearl River Central High School at Long Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Long Beach, MS
- Conference: 5A Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
