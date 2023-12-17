Which basketball team is on top of the SWAC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Southern

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 21-7

4-7 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 199th

199th Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 105-81 vs Tulane

Next Game

Opponent: Wiley

Wiley Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

2. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 16-13

4-5 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 272nd

272nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th

59th Last Game: L 74-55 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: North American

North American Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: StretchLive

3. Jackson State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 17-14

4-7 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 276th

276th Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th

57th Last Game: W 68-60 vs N.C. A&T

Next Game

Opponent: @ Gonzaga

@ Gonzaga Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

4. Texas Southern

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 14-14

1-8 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 288th

288th Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 79-78 vs Howard

Next Game

Opponent: Samford

Samford Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

5. Alabama State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-13

4-5 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 297th

297th Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd

72nd Last Game: L 74-56 vs LSU

Next Game

Opponent: USC

USC Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Florida A&M

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 12-15

2-7 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 313th

313th Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 96-58 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCF

@ UCF Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Grambling

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 7-22

2-8 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 330th

330th Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th

75th Last Game: L 68-56 vs Drake

Next Game

Opponent: @ SE Louisiana

@ SE Louisiana Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-20

5-5 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 337th

337th Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th

328th Last Game: L 86-63 vs Purdue Fort Wayne

Next Game

Opponent: @ Chicago State

@ Chicago State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Alcorn State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 7-23

1-10 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 340th

340th Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 100-82 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: @ Drake

@ Drake Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. UAPB

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-22

4-8 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 350th

350th Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th

50th Last Game: L 104-86 vs South Florida

Next Game

Opponent: Ecclesia

Ecclesia Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 2-29

0-10 | 2-29 Overall Rank: 358th

358th Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 78-40 vs Gonzaga

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tulsa

@ Tulsa Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 3-28

1-10 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 359th

359th Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th

187th Last Game: L 88-72 vs Chattanooga

Next Game