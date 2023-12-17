How to Watch Saints vs. Giants on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Giants (5-8) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
Saints Insights
- The Saints score 21.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per contest the Giants surrender.
- The Saints rack up 337.5 yards per game, 23.9 fewer yards than the 361.4 the Giants allow per matchup.
- This season, New Orleans runs for 30.6 fewer yards per game (104.5) than New York allows per contest (135.1).
- The Saints have 17 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 22 takeaways.
Saints Home Performance
- The Saints put up 21.5 points per game at home (0.4 less than their overall average), and give up 21.3 at home (1.2 more than overall).
- The Saints accumulate 304.2 yards per game at home (33.3 less than their overall average), and concede 331 at home (10 more than overall).
- New Orleans racks up 212.8 passing yards per game in home games (20.2 less than its overall average), and concedes 192.2 at home (2.7 more than overall).
- At home, the Saints rack up 91.3 rushing yards per game and concede 138.8. That's less than they gain overall (104.5), and more than they allow (131.5).
- The Saints' offensive third-down percentage in home games (36.9%) is lower than their overall average (37.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (38.6%) is higher than overall (36.9%).
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|at Atlanta
|L 24-15
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Detroit
|L 33-28
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Carolina
|W 28-6
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|12/21/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/31/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Atlanta
|-
|-
