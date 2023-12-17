Entering their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the New York Giants (5-8) at Caesars Superdome, which begins at 1:00 PM , the New Orleans Saints (6-7) will be monitoring 10 players on the injury report.

In their most recent game, the Saints won 28-6 over the Carolina Panthers.

Last time out, the Giants took down the Green Bay Packers 24-22.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jamaal Williams RB Groin Questionable Taysom Hill QB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Rashid Shaheed WR Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Cameron Jordan DE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Payton Turner DE Toe Out Ryan Ramczyk OT Rest Questionable Andrus Peat OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Chris Olave WR Ankle Questionable Isaiah Foskey DE Quad Out Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Parris Campbell WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Evan Neal OT Ankle Doubtful Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Questionable Isaiah Simmons S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari OLB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Cam Brown LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice A'Shawn Robinson DL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Cordale Flott CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Darren Waller TE Hamstring Questionable Wan'Dale Robinson WR Quad Limited Participation In Practice Justin Pugh OL Calf Questionable

Saints vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

FOX

Saints Season Insights

On offense, the Saints rank 13th in the NFL with 337.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in total defense (321 yards allowed per contest).

Offensively, the Saints rank 15th in the NFL with 21.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in points allowed (321 points allowed per contest).

On offense, the Saints rank 15th in the NFL with 233 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in passing yards allowed per contest (189.5).

New Orleans is putting up 104.5 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 26th, giving up 131.5 rushing yards per game.

The Saints have forced 22 total turnovers (sixth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 17 times (13th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +5, ninth-ranked in the league.

Saints vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-5.5)

Saints (-5.5) Moneyline: Saints (-250), Giants (+200)

Saints (-250), Giants (+200) Total: 39 points

