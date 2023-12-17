Will Rashid Shaheed Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rashid Shaheed was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Shaheed's stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Shaheed has been targeted 55 times, with season stats of 534 yards on 33 receptions (16.2 per catch) and three TDs. He also has six carries for 33 yards.
Rashid Shaheed Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thigh
- The Saints have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Jimmy Graham (LP/rest): 4 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Chris Olave (DNP/ankle): 72 Rec; 918 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Saints vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Shaheed 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|33
|534
|133
|3
|16.2
Shaheed Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|6
|5
|89
|1
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|4
|4
|63
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|7
|3
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|2
|2
|28
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|6
|2
|85
|1
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|8
|4
|28
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|3
|3
|153
|1
|Week 9
|Bears
|3
|3
|22
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|9
|5
|24
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|5
|2
|9
|0
