Southwest Division opponents square off when the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) at Frost Bank Center, starting on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this year.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSNO

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gets the Pelicans 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are receiving 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.

Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 14 points, 9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are receiving 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Herbert Jones this year.

The Pelicans are getting 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Dyson Daniels this season.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama posts 19.3 points, 2.6 assists and 9.7 boards per game.

Keldon Johnson averages 16.6 points, 6.5 boards and 4.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins posts 13.8 points, 6 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the field and 27.3% from downtown with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Jeremy Sochan averages 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field.

Devin Vassell averages 18.3 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Spurs Pelicans 111.5 Points Avg. 114 123.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.2 46% Field Goal % 47.8% 35% Three Point % 35.2%

