Pelicans vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
At Frost Bank Center on Sunday, December 17, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSNO.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Spurs matchup in this article.
Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSNO
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-7.5)
|236.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Pelicans (-7.5)
|237
|-300
|+245
Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Pelicans average 114.8 points per game (14th in the league) while giving up 114 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +22 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs' -253 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.6 points per game (25th in NBA) while giving up 121.2 per outing (27th in league).
- These two teams score a combined 225.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 235.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- New Orleans has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- San Antonio is 10-14-0 ATS this year.
Pelicans Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Zion Williamson
|22.5
|-110
|23.3
|Brandon Ingram
|21.5
|-125
|23.6
|CJ McCollum
|17.5
|-111
|20.8
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|14.5
|-120
|14.8
|Herbert Jones
|9.5
|-128
|11.8
Pelicans and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Spurs
|+100000
|+50000
|-
