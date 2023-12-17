The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) are favored by 6.5 points against the North Texas Mean Green (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under set at 126.5 points.

Mississippi State vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tupelo, Mississippi

Tupelo, Mississippi Venue: Cadence Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -6.5 126.5

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi State's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 126.5 points six times.

Mississippi State has an average total of 140.3 in its outings this year, 13.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Mississippi State has won six out of the eight games in which it has been favored.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Mississippi State has a 73.3% chance to win.

Mississippi State vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 6 66.7% 76.4 145.1 63.9 122.3 135.8 North Texas 5 71.4% 68.7 145.1 58.4 122.3 126.5

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up 18.0 more points per game (76.4) than the Mean Green allow (58.4).

When Mississippi State puts up more than 58.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Mississippi State vs. North Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 5-4-0 3-4 3-6-0 North Texas 5-2-0 0-0 5-2-0

Mississippi State vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State North Texas 12-4 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 10-3 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.6 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

